United Company RUSAL Fulfills Bond Purchase Obligations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced the fulfillment of its obligations to purchase exchange-traded bonds of the BO-05 series. The company completed the purchase of these bonds, paying in both Russian rubles and Chinese yuan, and also paid the accumulated coupon income. This move is significant as it reflects the company’s commitment to its financial obligations and could impact the value or quotations of its securities, potentially affecting stakeholders and market perceptions.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, indicating a strong market presence in both Russian and international markets.

See more insights into 0486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue