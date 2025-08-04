United Company RUSAL Engages in Legal Dispute Over Shareholder Document Access

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced that it is involved in a corporate legal dispute with SUAL Partners ILLC. The Arbitration Court of the Kaliningrad Region has accepted the case, which concerns RUSAL’s obligation to provide documents to its shareholder. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for October 1, 2025. This legal proceeding could potentially impact the company’s operations and stakeholder relations.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. The company operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. It is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

