United Company RUSAL Announces EGM to Approve Energy Transaction Caps

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has provided an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 3, 2025, to discuss and approve annual caps for continuing connected transactions with EN+ GROUP IPJSC. The agenda includes the approval of transactions related to the purchase of electricity and capacity, including renewable energy sources, for the years ending 2026, 2027, and 2028, with proposed caps set at USD 1,950 million, USD 2,019 million, and USD 2,079 million respectively. This move signifies RUSAL’s strategic focus on securing energy resources and enhancing its operational efficiency, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence in Russia and internationally.

