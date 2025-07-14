United Company RUSAL Announces Bond Interest Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ).

United Company RUSAL announced the payment of interest on its non-documentary interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bonds of the BO-001P-11 series. The total amount paid for the tenth coupon period, from June 14, 2025, to July 14, 2025, was 185.2 million Russian rubles, equating to 18.52 rubles per bond. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing financial commitments and its ability to meet obligations to bondholders, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and its market position.

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

