United Company RUSAL Announces Bond Acquisition Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced a regulatory update regarding its acquisition of exchange-traded bonds. The company is set to purchase these bonds at 100% of their nominal value, with the payment term set for August 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s obligations due to the uncertainty in interest rates for future coupon periods, impacting bondholders who can request the purchase during the specified period.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the aluminum industry. It is incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products.

For a thorough assessment of 0486 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue