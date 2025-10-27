United Company RUSAL Announces Board Meeting to Discuss Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ).

United Company RUSAL has announced an upcoming meeting of its board of directors scheduled for October 29, 2025. The agenda includes discussions on an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which may have implications for the company’s governance and strategic direction. The announcement underscores RUSAL’s ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements and its commitment to transparency with stakeholders.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a significant market presence in both Russia and international markets.

