United Community Banks Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Community Banks ( (UCB) ) just unveiled an update.

United Community Banks, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income of $78.7 million and a pre-tax, pre-provision income of $112.3 million. The company achieved a 14% increase in operating diluted earnings per share compared to the previous year, driven by higher net interest income and lower credit loss provisions. The acquisition of American National Bank contributed to loan growth, and the company saw improvements in net interest margin and operating efficiency. The quarter also marked the company’s 75th anniversary, celebrated alongside its annual customer appreciation day.

The most recent analyst rating on (UCB) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Community Banks stock, see the UCB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UCB is a Outperform.

United Community Banks scores well, driven by strong financial performance and a positive earnings call. The valuation is fair with a decent dividend yield, and recent corporate events further bolster the company’s growth prospects. Technical analysis indicates stability, though not momentum-driven growth.

To see Spark’s full report on UCB stock, click here.

More about United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to its customers, including loans, deposits, and mortgage services.

Average Trading Volume: 635,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.8B

For detailed information about UCB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue