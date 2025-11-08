Unisys Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Unisys Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

Unisys Earnings Call: Balancing Growth and Challenges

Unisys ((UIS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call of Unisys Corporation painted a balanced picture of the company’s current financial health and future prospects. While there were notable improvements in operating profit margin guidance and increased revenue expectations in the License and Support (L&S) segment, challenges such as revenue decline and pricing pressures from competitors were also highlighted. The company is navigating through a complex landscape with both opportunities and hurdles, particularly in the public sector affected by the U.S. government shutdown.

Increased Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin Guidance

Unisys has shown confidence in its ability to meet or exceed the midpoint of its improved non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance, set between 8% and 9%. This positive outlook reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to optimize operations and enhance profitability, despite the competitive pressures it faces.

Improved L&S Revenue Expectations

The company is on track to surpass its original expectations for the License and Support segment, with projected revenues of $430 million for the current year. This figure is $40 million above the initial forecast, indicating strong performance and demand in this area.

Significant U.S. Pension Liability Reduction

In a significant financial maneuver, Unisys executed an annuity purchase in September, successfully removing over $300 million of U.S. pension liabilities. This move represents a substantial step towards achieving its target of reducing $600 million in pension liabilities by the end of 2026.

15% Increase in Total Contract Value

Unisys reported a robust 15% year-over-year increase in total contract value, driven by strong renewals outside of the L&S segment. This growth underscores the company’s ability to secure and maintain valuable contracts, contributing positively to its financial outlook.

Strong Industry Recognition

The company has earned significant accolades, being recognized as a leader in cloud services and cybersecurity. Additionally, Unisys was featured in Time Magazine’s 2025 list of the World’s Best Companies, enhancing its reputation and industry standing.

Revenue Decline

Despite these positive developments, Unisys faced a 7.4% decline in third-quarter revenue year-over-year, or 9% in constant currency. This decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining revenue growth amidst a competitive and evolving market.

Impact of U.S. Government Shutdown on Public Sector

The recent U.S. government shutdown has introduced uncertainty around federal funding, leading to a slowdown in the public sector. This has particularly impacted the company’s Cloud Applications and Infrastructure Solutions revenue, posing a challenge to its growth in this segment.

Pricing Pressure

Unisys is experiencing aggressive pricing tactics from competitors, who are undercutting prices based on optimistic assumptions about AI-related efficiencies. This competitive landscape presents a challenge to maintaining market share and profitability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Unisys remains optimistic about its financial trajectory. The company expects to meet or exceed its improved non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance and generate $110 million of pre-pension free cash flow for the full year. It has already met its increased L&S revenue expectations for 2025 and projects an average of $400 million in annual L&S revenue from 2026 through 2028. Despite revenue headwinds, Unisys is committed to delivering on its profit and free cash flow priorities while continuing to innovate and optimize operations.

In summary, Unisys Corporation’s earnings call reflects a company that is navigating through both opportunities and challenges. While there are positive strides in profit margins and industry recognition, the company faces hurdles such as revenue decline and competitive pricing pressures. The forward-looking guidance suggests a cautious optimism, with a focus on maintaining profitability and operational efficiency in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement