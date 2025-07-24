Unisys Announces $250 Million Pension Contribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Unisys ( (UIS) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Unisys Corporation’s Board of Directors approved amendments to the company’s bylaws, clarifying director numbers, officer appointments, and executive compensation. Additionally, Unisys announced a conference call on July 24, 2025, to discuss a recent $250 million pension contribution and debt transaction, aimed at reducing pension deficits and volatility, which is expected to enhance the company’s financial stability and strategic positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (UIS) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unisys stock, see the UIS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UIS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by mixed financial performance with declining revenue and profitability, offset by improvements in cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The earnings call provides a slightly positive outlook with new business growth, but macroeconomic challenges remain a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on UIS stock, click here.

More about Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates in the information technology industry, providing a range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, outsourcing, infrastructure services, and high-end server technology. The company focuses on delivering advanced technology solutions to businesses and governments globally.

Average Trading Volume: 697,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $317.7M

Learn more about UIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue