uniQure Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

uniQure ( (QURE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 11, 2025, uniQure held its Annual Meeting where shareholders voted on several key proposals. The meeting resulted in the re-election of Matthew Kapusta as executive director and Dr. Robert Gut and Dr. Jeremy Springhorn as non-executive directors, each to serve until the 2028 annual general meeting. Additionally, all other proposals, including the adoption of the 2024 Dutch statutory annual accounts, discharge of board members’ liabilities, and various authorizations related to shares and compensation, were approved.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QURE is a Neutral.

uniQure demonstrates strong potential through regulatory progress and technical momentum, but faces substantial financial challenges. The strategic positioning in gene therapy offers growth opportunities, contingent on overcoming current revenue and profitability issues.

