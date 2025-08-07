Unipres Corporation Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Results with Increased Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Unipres ( (JP:5949) ) has shared an update.

Unipres Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2025, showing a decrease in net sales by 8.2% compared to the previous year. Despite the drop in sales, the company saw a significant increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 33.5%, indicating improved profitability. The equity ratio also improved to 46.6% from 44.8% in the previous year, reflecting a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast for FY2025, signaling stability and confidence in its financial outlook.

More about Unipres

Unipres Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of automotive components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in creating high-quality parts that cater to the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 142,003

Current Market Cap: Yen45.89B

