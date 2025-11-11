Union Tool Co. Announces New Factory Construction to Enhance PCB Drill Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Union Tool Co. ( (JP:6278) ) just unveiled an update.

Union Tool Co. has announced plans to construct a new factory building at its Nagaoka Plant to boost production capacity for its core product, carbide drills for PCBs, and to incorporate on-site power generation facilities. The new facility, expected to be completed by June 2027, represents an investment of approximately 6.2 billion yen, funded internally. The company anticipates a minor impact on its business performance from this expansion, but remains committed to promptly disclosing any significant information.

More about Union Tool Co.

Union Tool Co. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of carbide drills for printed circuit boards (PCBs). The company focuses on enhancing its production capabilities and maintaining a strong presence in the market for PCB drilling solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 254,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen135.4B

