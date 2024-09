Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has issued an initial notification about the sale of shares by Peter ter Kulve, Business Group President of Ice Cream. Ter Kulve sold 13,423 Unilever ordinary shares at a price of €59.60 each, totaling €800,010.80, on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. This transaction took place on September 10, 2024.

