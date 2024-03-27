UniDoc Health Extends Marketing Collaboration

Unidoc Health Corp. (TSE:UDOC) has released an update.

UniDoc Health Corp., a pioneer in eHealth solutions, has extended its marketing partnership with Rumble Strip Media for another 90 days into Q2 2024, involving additional cash payments of US$350,000. The collaboration includes social media, marketing, and investor relations services. Additionally, the anticipated investor awareness campaign by Clarkham Capital Ltd. is set to commence early Q2 2024, as UniDoc continues its commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility through its innovative virtual clinic kiosks.

