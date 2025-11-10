Unidata S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares in Strategic Move

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Unidata S.P.A. ( (IT:UD) ) has provided an update.

Unidata S.p.A. announced the purchase of 4,200 of its own shares, representing about 0.0136% of its share capital, on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment. The transaction, part of a share purchase program initiated in May 2025, was executed at an average price of €2.88 per share, totaling €12,116.00. Following this acquisition, Unidata now holds 742,056 own shares, equating to 2.4025% of its share capital. This strategic move may impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:UD) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unidata S.P.A. stock, see the IT:UD Stock Forecast page.

More about Unidata S.P.A.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985. The company operates a fiber optic network of approximately 7,920 km, a wireless network, and a proprietary data center. It provides ultra-broadband connectivity, VoIP, cloud services, and IoT solutions to over 29,300 customers, including businesses, wholesale, and residential clients. Unidata is active in the home automation and Smart City markets and is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment.

Average Trading Volume: 61,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €88.34M

See more data about UD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue