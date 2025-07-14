Unico Silver Limited Announces Virtual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from E2 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:USL) ).

Unico Silver Limited has announced a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on 14 August 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online and participate in the meeting via a webinar conferencing facility. The company emphasizes the importance of casting proxy votes and submitting questions in advance to facilitate smooth proceedings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,663,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$144.5M

