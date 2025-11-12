Unico Silver Limited Announces Successful 2025 AGM Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

E2 Metals Ltd. ( (AU:USL) ) just unveiled an update.

Unico Silver Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, ratification of prior issue of placement shares, and approval of long-term incentive performance rights and options to key personnel. These decisions are likely to strengthen the company’s governance structure and incentivize leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

