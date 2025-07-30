UMC Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from United Micro ( (UMC) ).

On July 30, 2025, UMC announced several key developments following its board meeting. The company approved its consolidated financial statements for Q2 2025, reporting a revenue increase to NT$58.76 billion and a net income of NT$8.90 billion. The board also approved a capital budget execution plan amounting to NT$5,370 million for capacity deployment. Additionally, UMC announced the cancellation of restricted shares to employees due to non-fulfillment of vesting conditions. The company highlighted its record high revenue from its 22/28nm business, which accounted for 40% of Q2 sales, and its plans for a new facility in Singapore to enhance supply chain resilience. UMC also received accolades at the 2025 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards, recognizing its commitment to sustainability and leadership.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, reasonable valuation, and positive technical trends. However, caution is warranted due to potential price pullbacks and uncertainties in future earnings. The positive Q2 guidance provides some confidence amid these risks.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a leading global semiconductor foundry based in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company specializes in providing advanced integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing services for a wide range of industries, with a strong focus on 22/28nm technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,564,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.4B

