UMC Announces Software Acquisition and Upcoming Financial Events

United Micro ( (UMC) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, UMC announced the acquisition of software for production from Synopsys International Limited, Taiwan Branch, for a total transaction price of NT$534,029,918. This acquisition is expected to enhance UMC’s production capabilities. Additionally, UMC will hold an investor conference on July 30, 2025, to discuss its Q2 2025 financial and operating results, and a board meeting is scheduled for the same day to review the Q2 2025 consolidated financial report.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Sell with a $4.80 price target.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, reasonable valuation, and positive technical trends. However, caution is warranted due to potential price pullbacks and uncertainties in future earnings. The positive Q2 guidance provides some confidence amid these risks.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of integrated circuits and other related services. The company is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and serves a global market with its advanced technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,974,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.58B

