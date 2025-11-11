ULVAC Reports First Quarter Financial Decline but Maintains Annual Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ULVAC ( (JP:6728) ) has provided an announcement.

ULVAC, Inc. reported a significant decline in its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 13.6% and operating profit plummeting by 60.4% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, indicating a slight decrease in net sales but an expected increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, suggesting potential recovery and resilience in its operations.

More about ULVAC

ULVAC, Inc. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling vacuum equipment and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves various industries with its advanced technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 384,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen332.9B

