ULVAC Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Earnings

ULVAC ( (ULVAF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ULVAC presented to its investors.

ULVAC, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in the development and manufacturing of vacuum equipment and applications, primarily serving the semiconductor and electronics industries.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, ULVAC reported a decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company faced challenges due to a slowdown in the electronics sector, particularly in electric vehicle demand, which affected its sales and profitability.

Key financial metrics showed a decrease in net sales by 13.6% to ¥52,729 million, operating profit dropped by 60.4% to ¥2,284 million, and ordinary profit fell by 63.9% to ¥2,480 million. Despite these declines, the company saw an increase in orders received by 18.6%, indicating potential future growth. The vacuum equipment business experienced a significant drop in operating profit, while the vacuum application business showed a modest decline.

Looking forward, ULVAC maintains its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, despite the current challenges. The company remains optimistic about the medium- to long-term demand in the semiconductor industry, driven by advancements in AI technologies and global semiconductor plant expansions.

