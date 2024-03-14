Ultra Lithium Inc. Reports Filing Delay and Audit Progress

Ultra Resources Inc. (TSE:ULT) has released an update.

Ultra Lithium Inc. has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements and related documents due to an audit commencement delay caused by insufficient funds. The company, which specializes in lithium, gold, and copper assets, has since secured a loan and begun the audit, expecting to complete the necessary filings by April 29, 2024. Meanwhile, Ultra Lithium is adhering to regulatory guidelines by issuing bi-weekly default status reports and confirms there are no undisclosed material changes.

