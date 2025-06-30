Ultra Clean Holdings Announces Leadership Change in Services Division

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ultra Clean Holdings ( (UCTT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ultra Clean Holdings announced the retirement of Bill Bentinck, President of the Services Division, effective August 15, 2025, marking the end of his 40-year career in the semiconductor industry. Sam Johnson will succeed him, bringing extensive experience in driving organizational transformation and innovation, aligning with UCT’s growth strategy. This leadership change is expected to support UCT’s continued expansion and enhancement of its service offerings globally.

The most recent analyst rating on (UCTT) stock is a Buy with a $70.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ultra Clean Holdings stock, see the UCTT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UCTT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UCTT is a Neutral.

Ultra Clean Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by moderate financial performance and mixed technical indicators. High valuation metrics and neutral earnings call sentiments reflect potential challenges. The company’s focus on operational efficiencies and cost-saving measures could enhance future prospects, but current pressures must be addressed.

More about Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. The company provides integrated outsourced solutions for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing under its Products division. Its Services Division offers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services.

Average Trading Volume: 601,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.03B

