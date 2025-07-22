Ultimate Products plc Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ultimate Products plc ( (GB:ULTP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ultimate Products plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 30,550 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in May 2024. This transaction impacts the company’s total voting rights, reducing its issued share capital to 86,391,512 ordinary shares, which is significant for shareholders monitoring their stakes under FCA rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:ULTP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULTP is a Outperform.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings exhibits strong valuation and financial performance, with a compelling dividend yield and low P/E ratio suggesting undervaluation. However, technical indicators highlight bearish trends, which could signal short-term challenges. Positive corporate events such as stock buybacks bolster confidence in the company’s strategy and market position.

More about Ultimate Products plc

Ultimate Products plc is a company specializing in homeware brands, including Salter and Beldray, and operates in the homeware industry. It offers products across five categories: Small Domestic Appliances, Housewares, Laundry, Audio, and Heating and Cooling, selling to over 300 retailers in 38 countries. The company is headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, with additional offices in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

Average Trading Volume: 486,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.51M

