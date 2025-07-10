Ultimate Products Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ultimate Products plc ( (GB:ULTP) ) is now available.

Ultimate Products plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 10,100 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, which now consists of 86,493,072 ordinary shares. This move is expected to impact the company’s total voting rights and may influence shareholder notifications under FCA rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULTP is a Outperform.

The stock’s valuation is highly attractive due to its low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, signifying strong investment potential. However, technical indicators point to a bearish trend, and financial performance shows volatility in revenue growth. Positive corporate events, such as insider buying and share buybacks, add confidence but do not completely offset the technical weaknesses.

More about Ultimate Products plc

Ultimate Products plc is a company specializing in homeware brands, including Salter and Beldray, with a market presence in over 38 countries. The company focuses on five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances, Housewares, Laundry, Audio, and Heating and Cooling, and sells to a wide range of retailers from large multi-channel to smaller national chains. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, Ultimate Products employs over 370 staff and operates additional offices in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

Average Trading Volume: 492,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £52.57M

