Ultimate Products Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Ultimate Products plc ( (GB:ULTP) ) has shared an update.

Ultimate Products plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 9,600 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction is expected to impact the company’s issued share capital, which now consists of 86,512,912 ordinary shares, influencing shareholder voting rights and potentially affecting market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ULTP) stock is a Buy with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ultimate Products plc stock, see the GB:ULTP Stock Forecast page.

The most significant factor is the company’s undervaluation, complemented by a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value through buybacks. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, which negatively impacts the score. Despite financial stability and profitability, inconsistent revenue growth and market conditions pose risks.

More about Ultimate Products plc

Ultimate Products plc is a prominent player in the homeware industry, owning several leading brands such as Salter and Beldray. The company specializes in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances, Housewares, Laundry, Audio, and Heating and Cooling. With a market presence in over 38 countries, Ultimate Products caters to a diverse range of retailers, including discount and online retailers. Established in 1997, the company is headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and employs over 370 staff.

Average Trading Volume: 501,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £46.54M

