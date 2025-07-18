Ultimate Products Announces Share Buyback and Capital Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ultimate Products plc ( (GB:ULTP) ).

Ultimate Products plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initially announced in May 2024. This transaction reduces the company’s issued share capital to 86,432,162 ordinary shares, impacting the total voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder interests under FCA regulations.

Spark’s Take on GB:ULTP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULTP is a Outperform.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings demonstrates strong financial fundamentals and attractive valuation, but technical indicators suggest current bearish sentiment. The corporate events, including share buybacks, provide a positive outlook, supporting the stock’s potential for upside.

More about Ultimate Products plc

Ultimate Products plc is a prominent player in the homeware industry, owning leading brands such as Salter and Beldray. The company specializes in small domestic appliances, housewares, laundry, audio, and heating and cooling products, selling to over 300 retailers across 38 countries. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, Ultimate Products employs over 370 staff and operates showrooms in the UK, China, and France.

Average Trading Volume: 497,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £49.52M

