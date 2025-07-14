Ultimate Products Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ultimate Products plc ( (GB:ULTP) ) has issued an announcement.

Ultimate Products plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 10,200 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initially announced in May 2024. This transaction, executed through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital, impacting its total voting rights, which now consist of 86,472,822 ordinary shares. This move is likely to influence shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company, aligning with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA.

Ultimate Products plc is a prominent player in the homeware industry, owning several leading brands such as Salter and Beldray. The company specializes in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances, Housewares, Laundry, Audio, and Heating and Cooling. With a presence in over 38 countries, Ultimate Products caters to a wide range of retailers, from large international chains to smaller national stores. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, the company employs over 370 staff and operates additional offices in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

Current Market Cap: £51.21M

