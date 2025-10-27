Ultimate Holdings Group’s New Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Metabolic Health

Ultimate Holdings Group, Inc. ((UHGI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Ultimate Holdings Group, Inc. (UHGI) is conducting a clinical trial titled A Clinical Trial to Assess the Efficacy and Tolerance of a Berberine-based Nutraceutical Formula to Aid Blood Sugar Regulation and Metabolism. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Diaberine, a berberine-based nutraceutical, in managing blood sugar levels and metabolism in individuals with metabolic disorders. This research is significant as it explores potential non-pharmaceutical interventions for metabolic health.

The intervention being tested is Diaberine, a dietary supplement containing ingredients like Vitamin B12, berberine, and cinnamon bark, designed to support blood sugar regulation. Participants will take the supplement three times daily over 24 weeks.

The study is a randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 80 participants. It follows a parallel intervention model, ensuring unbiased results by masking participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary goal is to assess treatment efficacy.

Key dates include the study’s start on November 7, 2024, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on December 9, 2024, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This update could positively influence UHGI’s stock performance by highlighting its commitment to innovative health solutions. Investors may view the study as a potential growth driver, especially if results are favorable. Competitors in the nutraceutical industry may also feel pressure to advance their research initiatives.

The study remains active, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

