Ulferts International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ulferts International Limited ( (HK:1711) ) just unveiled an update.

Ulferts International Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates a routine financial review and potential dividend declaration, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Ulferts International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,393,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$106.4M

Find detailed analytics on 1711 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue