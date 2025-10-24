UK Retail Sales Surge: Consumer Confidence Soars

UK Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY surged to 2.3% from the previous 1.3%, marking a significant increase of 1 percentage point. This indicates a robust growth in consumer spending excluding fuel over the past year.

The actual figure of 2.3% far exceeded analyst estimates of 0.7%, suggesting stronger-than-expected consumer demand. This positive surprise is likely to boost retail and consumer goods stocks, as it reflects increased consumer confidence and spending power. The market impact may be short-term, driven by positive sentiment, while also potentially influencing longer-term expectations for economic growth.

