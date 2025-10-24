UK Retail Sales Defy Expectations with Surprise Growth

UK retail sales rose by 0.5% in the latest report, a decrease from the previous month’s 0.6% growth. This marks a 0.1 percentage point decline, indicating a slight slowdown in consumer spending momentum.

The actual retail sales figure surpassed analyst expectations of a 0.2% decline, suggesting stronger consumer demand than anticipated. This unexpected growth is likely to positively impact retail and consumer goods stocks in the short term, as it reflects resilient consumer activity. However, the broader market may remain cautious, considering the slight deceleration from the previous month.

