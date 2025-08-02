UK Manufacturing PMI Misses Estimates, Market Awaits Impact

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for July was released today, revealing a slight decline compared to expectations. The index registered at 48.0, falling short of the anticipated 48.2. Despite this shortfall, the figure marks a modest improvement from the previous month’s reading of 47.7.

This underwhelming PMI result could have mixed implications for the stock market. On one hand, the slight improvement from last month might provide some reassurance to investors that the manufacturing sector is not deteriorating further. However, the fact that the figure still falls below the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, might raise concerns about the ongoing challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. Investors might remain cautious, potentially leading to a subdued performance in manufacturing-related stocks while they await further economic indicators.

