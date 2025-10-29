UK Consumer Borrowing Surges, Boosting Market Sentiment

Net lending to individuals in the UK rose to £7 billion, up from the previous month’s £6 billion, marking an increase of £1 billion. This represents a significant rise in consumer borrowing, indicating a 16.67% increase month-over-month.

The actual net lending figure surpassed analyst estimates of £5.5 billion, suggesting stronger consumer confidence and spending. This unexpected rise is likely to positively impact sectors such as retail and financial services, as increased borrowing typically signals higher consumer spending. The market impact is expected to be short-term, driven by positive sentiment around consumer demand.

