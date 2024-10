UIL Ltd (GB:UTL) has released an update.

UIL Limited experienced a 3.5% decline in NAV total return in September, underperforming the FTSE All Share Index. Despite challenges, the company made strategic moves, including acquiring Zeta shares and announcing a dividend. Global market trends and strategic portfolio adjustments could influence UIL’s future performance.

