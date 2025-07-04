UIL Limited Director Purchases Shares, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) has issued an announcement.

UIL Limited announced a transaction involving David Shillson, a Non-executive Director, who purchased 8,198 ordinary shares at a price of 120.25p each. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects managerial confidence in the company’s prospects and may influence stakeholder perceptions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UTL is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.

Average Trading Volume: 7,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

