UIL Limited Announces Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) has shared an announcement.

UIL Limited has announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of 24,388 of its ordinary shares at a price of 127.00p per share, resulting in a new total of 92,614,214 ordinary shares with voting rights. This transaction impacts the company’s share structure and may require shareholders to reassess their holdings in accordance with FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

GB:UTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UTL is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.

More about UIL Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 9,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

