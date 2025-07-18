UIL Limited Announces Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from UIL Ltd ( (GB:UTL) ) is now available.

UIL Limited has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 50,000 ordinary shares at a price of 127.00p per share, bringing the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 92,638,602. This transaction may impact shareholders’ calculations regarding their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The stock score reflects significant financial difficulties characterized by negative income and inconsistent cash flows. Despite a stable technical analysis and positive corporate events indicating insider confidence, the negative P/E ratio and need for strategic improvements weigh heavily on the score.

