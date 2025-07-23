UGI Secures $275 Million in Senior Notes Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from UGI ( (UGI) ) is now available.

On July 18, 2025, UGI Utilities, Inc. entered into a Note Purchase Agreement for the private placement of $275 million in Senior Notes, with Series A and Series B maturing in 2030 and 2035, respectively. The proceeds from these notes will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The agreement includes customary covenants and events of default, ensuring the company’s financial stability and operational compliance. This strategic financial move is expected to enhance UGI Utilities’ market position by securing long-term funding and maintaining its competitive edge in the utilities sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (UGI) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UGI stock, see the UGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UGI is a Outperform.

UGI’s strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow, coupled with bullish technical indicators, are key drivers of its stock score. Moderate valuation metrics and positive earnings call sentiment further contribute, while high debt levels and challenges in certain segments present caution.

To see Spark’s full report on UGI stock, click here.

More about UGI

UGI Utilities, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation, operating in the utilities industry. The company focuses on providing energy services and solutions, including the distribution and sale of natural gas and electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,752,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.96B

For an in-depth examination of UGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue