UBTECH Robotics Seeks Shareholder Approval for Bank Credit Arrangement

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H ( (HK:9880) ) has provided an announcement.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD has announced an arrangement for bank credit to support its business expansion and working capital needs. The company seeks approval from its shareholders at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting to apply for a bank credit limit not exceeding RMB 200 million from China Construction Bank Corporation, Shenzhen Branch. This move is considered beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9880) stock is a Buy with a HK$135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H stock, see the HK:9880 Stock Forecast page.

More about UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the robotics industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is involved in expanding its business operations, requiring support for its working capital needs.

Average Trading Volume: 8,591,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$41.7B

