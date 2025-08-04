UBS Resolves Credit Suisse RMBS Legacy Issue with DOJ

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ).

UBS Group AG, a leading global financial services firm, has announced the resolution of a legacy issue involving Credit Suisse’s Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) business with the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 1, 2025, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC agreed to pay USD 300 million to settle outstanding Consumer Relief Obligations under a 2017 agreement. This resolution aligns with UBS’s strategy to address legacy matters efficiently and in the best interests of its stakeholders. The company anticipates recognizing a credit in the third quarter of 2025 from the release of contingent liability related to the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

More about ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B

Average Trading Volume: 6,182

See more data about AMUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue