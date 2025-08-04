UBS Resolves Credit Suisse Legacy Issue with DOJ

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ) has shared an announcement.

UBS Group AG, a prominent financial services company, has successfully resolved a legacy issue inherited from Credit Suisse by reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. On August 1, 2025, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC agreed to pay USD 300 million to settle outstanding Consumer Relief Obligations related to a 2017 settlement concerning its Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities business. This resolution aligns with UBS’s strategy to address legacy matters efficiently and in the best interest of stakeholders. UBS anticipates recognizing a credit in the third quarter of 2025 from the contingent liability established during the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

