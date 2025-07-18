UBS Reduces Stake in Costain Group PLC Below 5%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) has issued an update.

UBS Group AG has reduced its trading book holdings in Costain Group PLC to below 5%, which exempts it from reporting obligations. This change in UBS’s holdings reflects a shift in its investment strategy and may impact Costain’s shareholder composition, although it does not affect the company’s operational capabilities or market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COST) stock is a Hold with a £105.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:COST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COST is a Outperform.

Costain Group PLC shows a solid financial performance supported by a strong balance sheet and effective capital management strategies. The technical indicators point to a bullish trend, albeit with overbought conditions suggesting caution. The stock is attractively valued with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. The strategic corporate actions, including the share buyback and UBS’s increased stake, further bolster shareholder value and confidence in the company’s future.

More about Costain

Costain Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the infrastructure sector, providing engineering solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering integrated services across the full lifecycle of infrastructure projects, including consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance, primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,279,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £412.8M

