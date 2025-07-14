UBS Reduces Stake in Applied Nutrition PLC Below 5%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Applied Nutrition PLC ( (GB:APN) ) has provided an update.

Applied Nutrition PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure. UBS Group AG’s trading book holdings in Applied Nutrition PLC have fallen below the 5% threshold, resulting in an exemption from reporting obligations. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

