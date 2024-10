Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its stake in Latin Resources Limited, boosting its voting power from 7.18% to 8.35%. This change reflects UBS’s strategic interest in the company, highlighting potential growth opportunities in the financial market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signifies increased institutional interest in Latin Resources.

