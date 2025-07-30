UBS Group AG Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B ( (AMUB) ) has issued an announcement.

UBS Group AG has released its standalone financial information for the first half of 2025, showing a significant increase in net profit compared to the same period in 2024. The company reported a net profit of USD 6,625 million, up from USD 3,115 million in the previous year, driven by increased dividend income from its investment in UBS AG. Additionally, the company completed the cancellation of over 120 million shares as part of its share repurchase program, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting in April 2025. This move, along with the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG completed in May 2024, reflects UBS’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B

Average Trading Volume: 6,213

