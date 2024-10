Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has announced it ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Webjet Limited as of October 14, 2024. This change may impact the market perception of Webjet’s stock, as substantial shareholders often influence investor confidence. Investors will be watching closely for any effects on Webjet’s market performance.

