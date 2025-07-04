UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Costain Group PLC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) has shared an announcement.

UBS Group AG has increased its voting rights in Costain Group PLC to 6.739402%, up from a previous position of 5.009369%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a strengthened influence of UBS Group AG in Costain’s decision-making process, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COST) stock is a Hold with a £1.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Costain stock, see the GB:COST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COST is a Outperform.

Costain’s overall stock score is driven by a solid financial foundation and positive corporate events. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook with current momentum indicators showing strength. Although the valuation suggests the stock is fairly priced, ongoing enhancements in profitability and strategic moves provide a positive investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:COST stock, click here.

More about Costain

Costain Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the construction and engineering industry. It provides infrastructure development and consultancy services, focusing on sectors such as transportation, energy, and water.

Average Trading Volume: 1,282,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £386.4M

For detailed information about COST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue