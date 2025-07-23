UBS Group AG Ceases Substantial Holding in Metal Powder Works

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) is now available.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Metal Powder Works Limited as of July 21, 2025. This change in shareholding may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence its future shareholder structure, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

More about K-TIG Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 598,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$253.6M

