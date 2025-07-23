UBS Group AG Ceases Substantial Holding in Metal Powder Works

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
An update from K-TIG Ltd ( (AU:MPW) ) is now available.
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Metal Powder Works Limited as of July 21, 2025. This change in shareholding may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence its future shareholder structure, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.
More about K-TIG Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 598,525
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$253.6M
For an in-depth examination of MPW stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.