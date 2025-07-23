UBS Group AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Nanosonics Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanosonics Limited ( (AU:NAN) ) just unveiled an update.

UBS Group AG and its related bodies have become substantial holders in Nanosonics Limited, acquiring a 5.01% voting power as of July 21, 2025. This acquisition involves various UBS entities exercising control over a significant number of ordinary shares, potentially impacting Nanosonics’ shareholder dynamics and signaling confidence in the company’s market position.

Nanosonics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on infection prevention solutions. The company is known for its innovative products that address the need for effective disinfection technologies in medical environments.

